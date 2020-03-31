Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Norbord worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 252,992 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC raised shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

OSB stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Norbord Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

