Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BOCOM International cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.