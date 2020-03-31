Colony Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.