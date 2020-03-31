Colony Group LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.