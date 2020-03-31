Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $4.20 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

