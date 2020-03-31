Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

