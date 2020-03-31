Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,845,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.16% of Apple worth $2,010,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,106,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 340,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average is $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

