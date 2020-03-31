Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 6.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

