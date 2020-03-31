Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

