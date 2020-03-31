Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,131 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,176.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after buying an additional 531,562 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,175,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

