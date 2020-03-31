Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 4,382 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

