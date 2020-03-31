Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,580 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 1.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

