Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

