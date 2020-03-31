Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $370.96 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

