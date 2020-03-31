9,987 Shares in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Opus Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Opus Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPB shares. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of OPB stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

