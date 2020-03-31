CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,884 TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,196.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $6,101,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCF opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

