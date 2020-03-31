Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in TCF Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in TCF Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

