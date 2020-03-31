Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

