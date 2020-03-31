1,254 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $169.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Enbridge Inc Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.
Enbridge Inc Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.
Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,580 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,580 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc.
Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc.
Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.
Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Netflix, Inc.
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Netflix, Inc.
9,987 Shares in Opus Bank Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC
9,987 Shares in Opus Bank Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report