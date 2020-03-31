1,254 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $169.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

