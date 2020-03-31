Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,947 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

