Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

EEFT opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

