Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Asure Software worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Asure Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

