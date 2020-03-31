Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $58,000 Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,791,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

TRTX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

