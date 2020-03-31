27,915 Shares in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,915 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Groupon Inc has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

