Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,214 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,189.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $307,436.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,051 shares of company stock valued at $25,932,492 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:WORK opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.