Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,312,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.17. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

