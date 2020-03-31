Colony Group LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

EOG opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

