Colony Group LLC Has $221,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 177,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,481,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,474,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

LNG opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

