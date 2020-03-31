Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys Shares of 2,721 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

