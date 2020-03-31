Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $300,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PEP stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

