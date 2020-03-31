Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.