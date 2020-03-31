Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 687 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 2.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

