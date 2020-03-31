Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after buying an additional 243,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 384,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 235,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

