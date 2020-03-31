Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 922,404 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $48,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Corp
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Corp
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Asure Software Inc Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Asure Software Inc Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $58,000 Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $58,000 Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc
27,915 Shares in Groupon Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
27,915 Shares in Groupon Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report