Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 922,404 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $48,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

