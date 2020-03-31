Sidoti Lowers EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $93.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

