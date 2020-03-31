Morgan Stanley Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.08 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

