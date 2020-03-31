Chelsea Counsel Co. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 6.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $291.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

