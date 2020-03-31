Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $278.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.72. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $192.43 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.02 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

