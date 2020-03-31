Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 4,048 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

