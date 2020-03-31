Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.