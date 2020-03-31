CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,441,000 after acquiring an additional 307,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.02.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.