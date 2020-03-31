CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.