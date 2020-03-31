CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

