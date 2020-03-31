Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Shares of OC stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.