Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

