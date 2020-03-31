Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

