Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

