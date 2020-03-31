Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after buying an additional 173,711 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $33,671,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

