Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

