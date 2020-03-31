Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

